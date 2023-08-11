Eight Noyes Art Gallery members will present new work featuring diverse media and imagery at a Third Friday event Aug. 18 from 6-8 p.m.

A livestream of the opening and brief artist talks will be broadcast on the Noyes Gallery Facebook page at 7 p.m.

The show will feature Bob Muckel’s photographs of rural vistas, flora and fauna. His images capture the variety, colors and textures of rural Nebraska’s landscape and environment.

All of the artists featured in this event offer a variety of visions. The other artists are: Jeri Kuhn (paper quilling), Judy Stanczyk (glass), Craig Adamek (woodworking), Julia Noyes (painting), Karissa Bettendorf-Vieth (illustration), Sharon Sykes (steampunk creations) and Rodger Gerberding (mixed media).

While at the gallery, attendees are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists and sign up for a 30th anniversary workshop.

You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.