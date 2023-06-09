Seven Noyes Art Gallery members will present new work in a Third Friday event that features rich color and imaginative imagery from 6-8 p.m. June 16.

A livestream of the opening and brief artist talks will be broadcast on the Noyes Gallery Facebook page at 7 p.m.

The show features the found-object sculptures of Tyler McIntosh. His assembled creations evoke smiles and laughter, encouraging us to look at the world with new eyes.

Other artists featured in this event offer similar unique views in vibrant colors and compositions. They are: Maryellen Fulton (mixed media/painting), Joni Brown (painting), Robin Coleman (mixed media), Amber Roland (painting), Lori Heine (watercolor) and Suxan Anderson (mixed media).

Attendees are encouraged to explore all the rooms at the gallery and artists’ studios located at 119 S. Ninth St. While there, sign up for a 30th anniversary art workshop.

You can also visit Noyes’ artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram to see work. Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.