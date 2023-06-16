The Capital Jazz Society continues its Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, with a performance by Novak & Haar Jazz at the Storm Cellar, located in Lincoln's Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

Novak & Haar Jazz is a piano-driven jazz combo which, at its core, consists of Jennifer Novak Haar on piano and Mark Haar on bass. Both musicians play throughout Nebraska with several singers on the Nebraska Arts Council touring artist roster and will perform as a quintet in New Hampshire later this summer.

Versatile musicians, the group plays jazz standards and jazz-influenced pop, R&B and even a few country tunes. They've performed at venues such as The Jewell jazz club in Omaha and at concerts, restaurants and private events throughout Nebraska.

Food will be available from a variety of trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.