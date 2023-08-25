The North American Festival of Wales will be headquartered at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 to facilitate a meeting of attendees from the U.S., Canada and Wales.

“This festival has never been held in Nebraska in its nearly 100-year history,” said Gwen Closs-Colgrove, president of the Great Plains Welsch Heritage Project.

Activities will begin Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m. with a free open-air concert on the street in front of the Cornhusker Marriott. Featured will be the local Celtic band Paddywhack, singers from Wales, and the Many Moccasins Dance Troupe.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m., the public is invited to sing in the Rotunda with Welsh singers and see a flag raising on the Capitol’s north steps led by Mayor Leirion Gaylord Baird.

Friday, Sept. 1, will feature a 9 a.m. Zoom seminar with Dick Cavett as he speaks of his many interviews with celebrities such as Richard Burton, Groucho Marx and so many others. This seminar will take place in the Cornhusker Marriott’s Hawthorne room and is open to the public with a donation at the door.

For more information, contact Closs-Colgrove at gcolgrove@neb.rr.com or 402-432-3656.