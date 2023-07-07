The nomination process for the 2023 Nebraska Statewide Arboretum (NSA) Awards is open now through Sept. 29. Individuals and/or organizations may be nominated in the following four award categories:

Blazing Star Award: Recognizes an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution toward advancing the horticultural use of native plants or restoring native plant communities in Nebraska.

Johnny Appleseed Award: Recognizes an individual who embodies the generous spirit of Johnny Appleseed through a sustained personal involvement in tree planting in Nebraska.

Educator Award: Recognizes educators who have made an outstanding contribution toward advancing the knowledge and appreciation of plants among their students.

Community Landscape Award: Recognizes individuals, groups, businesses or organizations (including units of government) for implementing a landscape project or activity that has significantly improved the green infrastructure of a community. Such projects should reach beyond beautification to include elements of sustainability such as water conservation, stormwater management, land stewardship, tree-canopy restoration, habitat, biodiversity, soil improvements, education and outreach, and native plants.

“The annual Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Awards offer an opportunity to shine the spotlight on those who are making a difference in the environment and in the communities we call home,” said Hanna Pinneo, executive director of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. “It’s a privilege to honor those who are doing such good, important work to help foster vibrant communities and a resilient environment.”

To nominate an individual or organization for an NSA Award, visit plantnebraska.org/awards and complete and submit the electronic nomination form. Direct questions to Hanna Pinneo at hpinneo2@unl.edu.

The 2023 Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Awards ceremony will take place Nov. 3.