Lincoln Parks and Recreation opened Lincoln’s newest dog run at Bowling Lake, Northwest 44th and West Cuming streets, on May 25. Lincoln’s fifth dog run offers approximately one acre of space for dogs of all sizes, and parking that includes ADA accessible space.

Patrons are reminded to keep dogs leashed until they are inside the fenced dog run enclosures. The dog run rules and regulations are posted in each park. Lincoln dog runs are open sunrise to sunset, seven days a week, unless closed for maintenance. Dog owners and park users enter at their own risk and assume responsibility for their actions and those of their pets.

Other dog runs maintained by Lincoln Parks and Recreation include:

• Mahoney Park Dog Run, near 84th and Adams streets, features a 4-acre space for large dogs and a 1-acre area for small dogs.

• Rickman's Run at Holmes Lake Park, on the east side of South 70th Street in Holmes Lake Park, offers a 22.25-acre space for large dogs and a 1.45-acre area for small dogs.

• Roper East Park Dog Run at Seventh and Adams streets, includes a 4-acre space for large dogs and a 1-acre area for small dogs.

• Stransky Dog Run at Peterson Park, 4419 Southwood Drive, features a 2.55-acre space for large dogs and a 1-acre area for small dogs.

For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.