Just in time for summer vacations, families have new opportunities to explore what Nebraska offers with the 2023 Nebraska Passport Program. The program takes place now through Sept. 30 and offers a wide variety of travel adventures throughout the state, including seven special stops sponsored by the NEST 529 college savings plan.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nebraska Tourism, supporting this year’s Creature Comforters stops,” said Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante. “Summer vacation is a special time for families. We hope to inspire kids to consider their future while encouraging families to start saving funds now to support continuing education needs down the road.”

From walking 17 miles at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue to tasting local honey in Emerson or discovering new furry friends at Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff, loved ones of all ages are invited to explore Creature Comforters stops. The seven stops include:

• Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Lincoln;

• Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue;

• Graf Bees LLC – The Buzz in Emerson;

• The Old Poor Farm Animal Sanctuary in Nickerson;

• Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff;

• Scatter Joy Acres in Murray; and

• Shepherd’s Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue in Pickrell.

The Passport Program is designed to engage Nebraska residents and nonresidents alike to help them discover Nebraska’s museums, parks, businesses and more. The program outlines 70 stops throughout the state that participants are encouraged to visit. To earn credit for visiting a stop, a participant must collect stamps for their booklet from a stop staff member or take a selfie to earn a digital stamp.

To learn more about the benefits of a NEST 529 college savings plan, visit NEST529.com.