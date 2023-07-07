During a recent bicycle tour, NeighborWorks Lincoln (NWL) took the opportunity to showcase some new construction, owner rehabilitation, a significant upgrade on an apartment complex and even a neighborhood garden.

Underlying all of it is the mission to improve lives by expanding affordable housing opportunities and strengthen neighborhoods through the organization’s various efforts.

Starting at the NWL offices at 25th and Q streets, riders stopped just behind Lincoln High School to get a look at a newly constructed multiplex that houses four families. Next, they rode over to 17th and B streets, where a Lincoln family is using support from NWL to refurbish their home. Not far from there, the owner of an apartment complex is working with NWL on a major upgrade to plumbing, heating and air conditioning.

Stops at each of these projects gave the riders an overview of how NWL is helping with the need for affordable housing. You can also hop on your stationary bicycle and watch a short video of this year’s tour at https://youtu.be/em1jNHGHTX4.

In addition to the physical construction and rehabilitation projects, the organization focuses on strengthening neighborhoods through a variety of events and undertakings such as neighborhood gardens, home buyer education programs and additional community building activities. NWL seeks to involve residents in neighborhoods across the city to help formulate community-based solutions and transform neighborhoods.

One key aspect of the NWL effort to help meet Lincoln’s affordable housing solutions is its homebuyer education and down payment assistance program. Those in the education program participate in four classes to learn about financial and other aspects of home ownership. NWL also provides some down payment assistance through grants to those deemed eligible.

NeighborWorks Lincoln was established in 1986 and has helped hundreds of families achieve the dream of home ownership through its various programs. A map on its website shows that the impact of the organization spans East and West from Northwest 48th street to 84th street and North and South from Superior to Pine Lake. Neighborhood transformation and affordable housing is only possible when we all work together. NWL partners with the City of Lincoln, and a long list of organizations focused on helping people. Find out more at https://nwlincoln.org/welcome.html