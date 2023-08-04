NeighborLNK connects qualified, authorized volunteers with homebound seniors age 60 and over and persons with disabilities who seek additional support.
The volunteers provide services without entering the home free of charge. Services include grocery pickup and delivery (must be prepaid), pickup and delivery of library books (must be prearranged), errands such as food and medication delivery, video/phone calls for companionship and check-ins.
For more information, call Aging Partners NeighborLNK at 402-441-7575.