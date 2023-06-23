The Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble will perform Thursday, June 29, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

The ensemble is a unique, professional performing group dedicated to arts education, community outreach and presenting concerts to the community. The group features an array of talented, local musicians such as Debbie Bouffard, Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, L.J. McCormick and Barb Schmit.

The ensemble was formed in 2002 and produces concerts in Lincoln annually, including Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble & Friends events in which students and community musicians participate. The ensemble also presents educational outreach programs and is available for a variety of other public functions.

Admission is free. For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.