Skylark is a five-member band from Lincoln known for performing a mix of jazz, rock and blues, including songs by artists such as Ray Charles, Annie Lennox, Diana Krall, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow, Van Morrison and Dr. John.

The band came together 12 years ago and performs at local venues such as James Arthur Vineyard and Deer Springs Winery, as well as Wilderness Ridge and Crescent Moon coffeehouse. Skylark also plays for local events such as the Haymarket Farmers Market and Nebraska State Fair. Additionally, they play for private parties and other events in the Lincoln-Omaha area.