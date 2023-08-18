The Nebraska Brass will perform Thursday, Aug. 24, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

The Nebraska Brass has reached audiences in communities throughout the state since 1987, presenting a five-concert series each season in multiple cities and celebrating its 35th anniversary year in 2022.

The ensemble performs a variety of literature and commissions new works for brass quintet, preserving and promoting this art form.

Educating students is a priority for the Nebraska Brass, and through the educational outreach program Brass Goes to School, the ensemble has reached thousands of students in the past 15 years. This program places the Nebraska Brass in Lincoln and Omaha area schools, where they perform age-appropriate music, provide informative commentary about the music and field a variety of questions.

Admission is free. For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.