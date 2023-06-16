The 2023 Nebraska Book Awards program, sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book (NCB) and Nebraska Library Commission, will recognize and honor books that are written by Nebraska authors, published by Nebraska publishers, set in Nebraska or relate to Nebraska.

Books published in 2022, as indicated by the copyright date, are eligible for nomination. They must be professionally published, have an International Standard Book Number (ISBN) and be bound. Books may be entered in one or more of the following categories: Nonfiction, Fiction, Children/Young Adult, Cover/Design/Illustration, and Poetry.

Winners in each category will be honored at the fall 2023 Celebration of Nebraska Books and annual meeting in Lincoln.

The entry fee is $40 per book and per category entered. Deadline for entries is Friday, June 30. For more information, including entry forms, see www.centerforthebook.nebraska.gov/awards/nebookawards.html

Books may be entered in one of two ways. Either complete the online entry form and submit payment through PayPal, then mail three copies of the book to the below address. Or, mail the entry form, three copies of the book and the entry fee via a check made out to the Nebraska Center for the Book to:

NCB Book Awards Competition

c/o Nebraska Library Commission

The Atrium

1200 N St., Suite 120

Lincoln, NE 68508-2023

The Nebraska Center for the Book is housed at the Nebraska Library Commission and brings together the state’s readers, writers, booksellers, librarians, publishers, printers, educators and scholars to build the community of the book, supporting programs to celebrate and stimulate public interest in books, reading and the written word. The Nebraska Center for the Book is supported by the national Center for the Book in the Library of Congress and the Nebraska Library Commission.

As the state library agency, the Nebraska Library Commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans. The mission of the Library Commission is statewide promotion, development and coordination of library and information services, “bringing together people and information.”