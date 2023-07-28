The Near South Neighborhood Association (NSNA) will present the Lincoln Parks Foundation with a check for $35,000 to be applied to Peach Park improvements at a celebration Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5-8 p.m. at the park, located in the southwest corner of the Near South neighborhood at 1425 Peach St.

NSNA has a long history of supporting its parks, including a partnership with the City of Lincoln in the late 1970s, which resulted in creating Peach Park in 1980.

“While the City and NSNA have collaborated on various improvements over the past 40 years, the park is presently in serious need of an upgrade in almost every respect,” said Cathy Wilken, NSNA secretary. “Following a survey of neighbors concerning Peach Park needs, NSNA set a goal in 2020 to raise one-third of the projected improvement costs.”

The redevelopment master plan prepared by Lincoln Parks and Recreation includes a new drinking fountain, shelter, playground equipment, tire swing or hoopla swing, half basketball court and new tree plantings.

All subsequent revenues from NSNA events such as plant sales, garage sales, Give to Lincoln Day and Tour of Homes, have been dedicated to Peach Park. This revenue, supplemented by grants and private donations, now enables NSNA to fulfill its pledge of $35,000 to the Lincoln Parks Foundation for Peach Park. This gift, combined with other gifts, represents a total of $75,000 provided by NSNA for city parks over the past five years.

The Aug. 12 event, with food trucks and games, is open to the public and will celebrate not only the monetary gift for Peach Park, but also the 50th anniversary of the NSNA, formed by caring neighbors in 1972.

For more information, go to www.nearsouth.org.