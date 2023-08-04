The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is conducting an online survey to solicit public input on strategies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from transportation.

The outreach is part of the department’s development of a Carbon Reduction Strategy (CRS), a document that will identify an approach to reducing Nebraska’s carbon dioxide emissions from the transportation sector.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), signed into law in July 2021, authorized the Carbon Reduction Program (CRP), a new federal program that funds efforts to reduce carbon emissions from surface transportation. As a CRP requirement, states must develop a CRS in consultation with the state’s metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) by Nov. 15.

In Nebraska, the transportation sector is the second-largest source of carbon emissions in the state, preceded by the electric generation sector. Activities that contribute to those emissions include burning fossil fuels in vehicles and infrastructure-related emissions, such as from road construction and street lighting.

The CRS-development process will pinpoint strategies to reduce carbon that are proven, effective and context-sensitive for Nebraska.

Thus far, NDOT has completed extensive internal research and interviews to review its existing policies and activities that contribute to carbon reduction, held individual consultations with each of Nebraska’s four metropolitan planning organizations and distributed a survey to institutional partners.

Now, NDOT is seeking vital input from the general public.

The survey is posted on NDOT’s website along with more information about the CRP and the CRS. See dot.nebraska.gov/travel/carbon-reduction-strategy-crs.