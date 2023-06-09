Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites residents to Pioneers Park Nature Center programs in June and July:

• Father’s Day Fun, Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – This guided exploration hike is followed by cold treats. Participants will meet at the Lynn Johnson Nature Education Building. Those interested must preregister by June 16, and space is limited to 24 participants. The fee is $5 per person or $25 per family.

• Hand in Hand, Fridays on June 16, 23 and 30, and July 7, 9:30-10:30 a.m. – Parents, grandparents, guardians and children ages 2 and a half through 7 will make discoveries and explore the wonders of nature through hikes, activities and stories. Themes include: "Colors and Shapes in Nature," "Animal Homes," "Pollination Power," "What a Hoot," "Wonderful Trees," "Show Me the Energy" and "What’s in a Cloud?" The fee is $3 per person.

• Butterfly Count, Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m. to noon – Join an experienced guide on a leisurely hike while identifying and counting butterflies. The count will begin with an educational slide show, and data will be sent to the North American Butterfly Association (NABA). Patrons will meet at the Prairie Building. Those interested must register by July 7. The registration cost is $6 per person and covers NABA fees.

All events require preregistration online or by contacting the Nature Center at 402-441-7895 or at naturecenter@lincoln.ne.gov.

For more information about the Pioneers Park Nature Center, visit lincoln.ne.gov/naturecenter. For more details about Lincoln Parks and Recreation preschool programs, visit lincoln.ne.gov/preschool. For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.