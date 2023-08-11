The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform a concert with the theme “Top of the Class: Recognizing Teachers” from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Antelope Park.

The band will pay tribute to teachers with an opportunity for audience members to recognize their favorite teachers in the program.

Selections for this concert include Johannes Brahms's "Academic Festival Overture," "Symphonic Dances from Fiddler on the Roof" arranged by Ira Hearshen and "My Kind of Towns" arranged by Sammy Nestico.

The concert will be conducted by Bob Krueger. Dean Haist will be the featured soloist on trumpet.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.