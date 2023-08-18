The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform a concert with the theme “Home of the Brave: Salute to Veterans” from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Antelope Park.

Individuals who have served in our nation's armed services will be honored. This annual program will feature selections specific to each branch of the armed forces as well as music representative and dedicated to military service. Audience members will be able to recognize service members in the program.

Selections for this concert include: Gioacchino Rossini's "Semiramide Overture," George Gershwin's "An American in Paris" and Thomas Knox's "American Pageant."

The concert will be conducted by Bob Krueger. The Nebraska Brass and the Navy Band Great Lakes "Fairwinds" woodwind quintet will be featured.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.