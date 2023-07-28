The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform “Family Night: Picnic in the Park” from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Antelope Park.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy fun, family-friendly music.

Selections for this concert include “Children’s March” by Percy Grainger, “Highlights from Mary Poppins” arranged by Alfred Reed and “Themes Like Old Times” arranged by Warren Barker.

The concert will be conducted by Carolyn Barber. Bo Atlas will be the featured soloist on tuba.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.