The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform “Celebrating Our Heroes: Tribute to First Responders” from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Antelope Park.

Selections for this concert include Giuseppe Verdi's "La Forza Del Destino," Clare Grundman's "An Irish Rhapsodie" and Julius Fučik's "Florentiner March."

The concert will be conducted by Terry Rush. Nathan LeFeber will be the featured soloist on trombone.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.