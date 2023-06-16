The Lincoln Municipal Band will open its annual summer concert series Sunday, July 2, from 7-8 p.m. at the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell in Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive.

This season-opening "America the Beautiful" concert will feature patriotic music and a performance on trombone by Aaron Pierce, winner of the 2023 John Shildneck Young Artist Competition.

Selections for this concert include Aaron Copland's "Outdoor Overture," John Philip Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever" and Clare Grundman's "American Folk Rhapsody No. 1." Bob Krueger will conduct.

Young Artist winner Pierce is a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Wind Ensemble and Trombone Choir. He also works as a building monitor for the Glenn Korff School of Music, where he oversees musical activities at the Westbrook Music Building.

Outside of school, Pierce performs gigs in the Lincoln area and works with his trombone quartet. He also likes to compose and arrange pieces, some of which have been played by the UNL trombone choir and his trombone quartet. He plans to continue his music education after his undergraduate studies by attending graduate school for trombone performance.

Municipal Band concerts will continue every Sunday at 7 p.m. through Aug. 20 at Antelope Park.