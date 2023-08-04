The Midnight Wanderers will perform Thursday, Aug. 10, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

Hailing from Lincoln, the Midnight Wanderers are composed of Nebraska music scene veteran members Matt Richardson (banjo, guitar and vocals), Jenny Richardson (bass and vocals), Thad Miller (fiddle and vocals), Joel Grenemeier (mandolin and vocals) and Colten Welch (guitar and vocals).

The band performs Bluegrass, Americana, folk, western swing and country standards with their own arrangements and harmonies. They've recently branched out into composing originals that blend seamlessly into their sets.

Admission is free. For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.