Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will feature award-winning abstract artist Nicole Shulde with her July solo exhibit “Trusting the Process: An Exploration in Abstract Expressionism.” Meet the artist at the First Friday reception July 7 from 3-7 p.m.

Shulde has exhibited throughout the region since 2011 and won awards from the National Arts Program, the Lincoln Arts Council and more. She previously served as co-curator at Chapin Studios and Gallery in Lincoln. The daughter of an accomplished bronze sculptor, she was born into a world of art.

“When I’m painting, I am relying on instinct to guide me,” said Shulde. “I work in multiple layers mostly with acrylics, soft pastels and decoupaged materials. My completed pieces reflect my love of texture and the joy I find in the creative process.”

Learn about Shulde’s art processes on July 12 and July 19 from 4-6 p.m. during the Wednesday “Evening with an Artist” gallery events. See “Trusting the Process” in person during gallery hours throughout July, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at seven locations in Lincoln. Founded in 2012, Metro Gallery is a welcoming space to all people and maintains an inventory of more than 4,000 artworks. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.