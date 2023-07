A Mega Yard Sale fundraiser will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 28, and from 9 a.m.-1 pm Saturday, July 29, at Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

The sale will be inside and out, rain or shine. It includes furniture, collectibles, antiques, books, toys and general housewares.

For more details, go to vineucc.org or call the church at 402-483-4781.