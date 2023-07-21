It’s a story of a friendship in college that turns into romance. A family and life together running an organic farming operation. It’s also a story of two people making a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of people through their work.

They met at Macalester College in Minnesota. She’s originally from Lincoln, and he hailed from Urbana, Illinois. They remained connected when he pursued graduate work at the University of Wyoming, and she began to chase her dream of organic farming in nearby Colorado. It was marriage and expecting that first child that brought Chloe Diegel and Alex McKiernan to Lincoln. Ever since, Chloe and Alex have worked to make an environmental and healthful impact in our community.

They met as students taking classes in Environmental Studies and Geology. Chloe developed an interest in the subjects as a student at Lincoln Northeast High School and the Zoo School. Alex became interested during his years in high school in Urbana. Each sought a small liberal arts college, away from the shadow of the large public universities in their respective hometowns, and that decision ended up in a lifelong commitment to each other, their desire to raise their family in our fair city and working together to touch hundreds of lives along the way.

“We moved in with my parents when we realized we had a child on the way,” Chloe shared. “And to pursue our dream of organic farming,” added Alex. “We rented space on Sunwest Farms, on Lincoln’s east side.”

It wasn’t long until they landed on an acreage in southern Lancaster County, just up the road from Sprague and not too far from Crete. “We decided to call our acreage Robinette Farms,” explained Chloe. “It’s named after my mother.”

That first child, the one that gave them the reason to move from the Rockies to the prairie, is now 13.

“Nina loves horses, and she’s a great help on the farm,” Chloe said. “Nina, Fiona and Roisin, our 10-year-old twins, not only help at Robinette Farms, they’re students at Norris.”

It was through their weekly farm share distribution that I got to know them. Each week, they’d set up a booth at the Haymarket Farmers Market and in the parking lot at Leon’s Grocery, and each week as I’d go to pick up my share, their story unfolded in 4- to 5-minute conversations. Chloe is the boomerang citizen growing up in Lincoln, moving away and returning. Alex is the stayer, originally from Illinois with stops in Minnesota and Wyoming, then putting down deep roots in Nebraska.

Between 2010, when they moved to Lincoln, and 2014, Chloe and Alex worked as a team, each week harvesting from their gardens and greenhouses, then setting up their markets in Lincoln.

Then, on a cold January evening, as Alex was driving home from Lincoln on Highway 77, he was rear-ended when he stopped for the light at Saltillo Road. The crushing blow damaged his back, which landed him in the hospital, and then to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital to learn to walk again.

That left Chloe, with a 3 ½-year-old and two 10-month-old children, to handle things on the farm.

“It was a challenging time,” she noted, “and we were blessed with family and so many good friends and neighbors who helped us through that difficult time.” The Lincoln Journal Star published a story in 2014 about the accident and Alex’s rescue and recovery.

As Alex recovered and was able to once again get involved, he and Chloe worked together to continue to provide the fresh vegetables for their customers. In 2020, an opportunity to expand their grassland operation enabled them to purchase an additional 800 acres near Tecumseh. They have cattle grazing on that land and are planning to offer grass-fed beef products along with their other organic vegetables.

“That’s gotten me involved in the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition,” said Alex. “As a result, it’s taking me away from Robinette Farms quite often, and Chloe and the girls are pretty much handling things here.”

Meanwhile, as their vegetable stands began to grow, along came the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We quickly realized we needed to change our model,” said Chloe. “So instead of hauling loads of produce to sell, we started taking online orders and delivering boxes to several pickup locations around Lincoln.”

She went on to talk about how they have partnered with nearly 30 different organizations and connected with an online service that personalizes the ordering system. Now, customers of the Robinette Farms operation not only get fresh produce. They can also order dairy products, baked goods, coffee, fruit, flowers, fresh juices and locally produced meat, and have it included in a weekly box for pickup at a convenient location. In the past year, they’ve started deliving to several locations in the Omaha Metro area as well.

Chloe is very involved with their girls and school activities. Alex continues his work with the volunteer fire and EMT operation, as well as the farm near Tecumseh. Because of the time he spent at Madonna Rehabilitation and the positive impact it had on his life, he’s gotten involved on the Madonna Foundation Board as well.

“Neither of us wanted to live in our hometowns. For me, it was the mountains of Colorado that drew me away. But we’re fortunate we moved back to Lincoln,” commented Chloe. “The people here are just incredible. I love it, because you can easily attend a hearing at the Unicameral.”

“Heck, you can even walk right into the governor’s office,” added Alex.

While it wasn’t in their dreams for the future, being in Lincoln, where they have connected with a community of like-minded people, has been beneficial. The relationships they’ve developed with other organic farmers and food producers, as well as a cadre of dedicated customers, were key when they shifted from bi-weekly markets to a farm-to-home share customized and delivered to convenient locations.

When many similar organizations were struggling during the COVID pandemic, Robinette Farms switched to an online ordering and local delivery system, and since COVID their operation has actually grown. So, yes, they’re literally blooming where they are planted, just south of Lincoln and a little east of Crete.