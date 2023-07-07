First-Plymouth Church will offer “Soul Care Sunday” with an Introduction to Meditation session followed by a Compline service Sunday, July 9, at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

The Introduction to Meditation session led by Jason Padilla, Lincoln Zen Center, will begin at 6 p.m., and Compline will begin at 7 p.m. These activities are free and open to the public.

All are welcome to join the Introduction to Meditation class to learn basic practice instruction, a few rounds of meditation and a time for questions.

Following the yoga session, at 7 p.m. all are invited to gather in the church sanctuary for the Compline service. Sit quietly and allow an experience of deep inner peace through Compline. No words are spoken, and participants are given an opportunity to light a candle as a personal act of prayer. Chanting of ancient music by the Schola Cantorum choir will provide the only sound during this half-hour service.

For more information, see www.firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.