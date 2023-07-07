Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk.

To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.

Monday — Beef teriyaki or tofu stir fry, fluffy rice, Asian vegetables, diced pears, oatmeal cream pie (packaged) and wheat roll.

Tuesday — Parmesan chicken or vegetable breaded chicken, spiral pasta, Italian beets, fruit cocktail, cran apple cobbler and garlic bread.

Wednesday — Sloppy Joe or vegetable sloppy Joe with hamburger bun, tri-tators, California blend vegetable, fresh apple and coleslaw.

Thursday — Creamy chicken or vegetable meatball with mushroom sauce, parslied noodles, seasoned peas, tropical fruit, marble cake and wheat roll.

Friday — Potato crusted pollack/tartar or vegetable grilled chicken, O’Brien potatoes, seasoned broccoli, applesauce, sugar cookie and wheat bread.