Tabitha Meals on Wheels are delivered to people who cannot prepare their own meals for health-related reasons. The basic menu, listed below, includes bread, margarine and milk. To order meals, get more information or volunteer, call 402-486-8589, or call 402-484-9669 for a prerecorded message on menus and program updates.
Monday — Teriyaki chicken or vegetable maple chicken, rice pilaf, vegetable medley, fruit cocktail, oatmeal cream pie (package) and wheat bread.
Tuesday — Roast beef or vegetable meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, diced pears, carrot cake and wheat roll.
Wednesday — Mom’s chicken or vegetable mom’s chicken, fluffy rice, peas and carrots, tossed salad/ranch, Rice Krispy bar and wheat roll.
Thursday — Pork fritter with gravy or vegetable chicken nuggets, roasted red potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit-orange, applesauce cake and wheat bread.
Friday — Breaded fish filet/tartar sauce or broccoli noodle casserole, baked potato, vegetable blend, chilled peaches, carnival cookie and wheat bread.