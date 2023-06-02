The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will resume Wednesday with a free noon concert by the McGovern Stringband at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

Hailing from Lincoln, the McGovern Stringband performs acoustic Americana and bluegrass featuring the vocals of father and son Kelly McGovern (guitar) and Brian McGovern (mandolin).

The band's repertoire includes songs from a variety of genres with a bluegrass style. The band is rounded out by Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame members David Morris (bass) and Resophonic guitar player Steve “Fuzzy” Blazek, along with Daren Blythe and his innovative five-string banjo talents. Their three- and four-part harmonies, combined with a percussive acoustic instrumentation, recall that legendary high lonesome sound of bluegrass.

The series will continue Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.