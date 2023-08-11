Glenn McChristian, a Lincoln High School graduate and member of Boy Scouts Troop 30, will receive his Eagle Scout award at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St.
Glenn's Eagle Scout community service project cleaned up the Seng Park tennis courts. This involved removing weeds along the fence line and the center court's net line, and restriping the faded tennis court lines. The University Place community benefited from his project since the weeds and other vegetation have been cleared, and the courts can be used without players wondering if a ball is in or out.
Troop 30 is led by Scoutmaster Justin Schlosser. Glenn is the son of Lisa Lockman and Thomas McChristian of Lincoln.