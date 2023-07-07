Nominations are now open for the 45th annual Mayor’s Arts Awards.

This is your opportunity to recognize and honor individuals, organizations and events that have made outstanding contributions to the art scene in Lincoln.

Everyone is encouraged to nominate candidates who have demonstrated excellence or had a profound impact on the artistic landscape of our city.

The Mayor’s Arts Awards encompass a range of categories designed to celebrate the diverse artistic achievements in Lincoln. Help highlight the creativity that makes our community thrive.

Your nominations and active participation play a crucial role in making these awards a true reflection of the exceptional talent and dedication found in our community.

The Mayor’s Arts Awards program honors and celebrates all—individual artists, arts organizations and creative project leaders—who are making an impact through the arts. The annual event is designed to entertain, educate and showcase honorees while inspiring enthusiasm for arts and culture in Lincoln.

The event draws attendees from various art backgrounds, including performance, literary and visual arts. Expanded digital storytelling has allowed the event to diversify its audience and increase overall reach. The outcome is an event that encourages the community to connect through the arts.

Mayor's Arts Awards categories and descriptions are:

Artistic Achievement Award – Literary Arts:

Recognizes excellence and accomplishment in literary form.

Artistic Achievement Award - Performing Arts:

Recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any of the performing arts, including film.

Artistic Achievement Award - Visual Arts:

Recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any of the visual arts, including theater and film.

Artistic Achievement Award – Youth:

Recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any arts discipline by a young person age 18 or younger.

ArtScene Backstage Award:

Recognizes extraordinary service to the arts through behind-the-scenes efforts.

Benefactor of the Arts Award:

Honors an individual, family, organization or business making significant financial contributions to the arts.

Gladys Lux Education Award:

Recognizes special initiatives or dedication to arts education.

Heart of the Arts Award:

Recognizes an individual or organization for outstanding volunteer dedication to the arts or for making a major overall impact on the arts in Lincoln.

Legacy of the Arts Award:

Recognizes a senior (age 55 and up) actively involved in creating, teaching, sharing or inspiring artistic expression in any discipline.

Lincoln Community Foundation Arts for Everyone Award:

Honors an individual or organization from outside of the arts professions whose leadership has enhanced arts activities and experiences for everyone (including kids, older adults, new Americans, individuals with special needs, people in rehabilitative settings and other under-resourced groups).

Outstanding Arts Organization:

Recognizes an arts group that has made significant contributions to Lincoln’s arts community over a period of years.

Outstanding Event Award:

Recognizes a performance, exhibition or project in the previous year (2021-22) that will be notable in the community memory for years to come because of its content or cultural significance. This includes online and livestreamed events.

The nomination form can be found at www.artscene.org/mayors-arts-awards.