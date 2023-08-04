Jacob Mason of Lincoln has been awarded a Fellowship worth $8,500 by the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi – the nation's oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Mason is one of 62 recipients nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship.

Mason received a bachelor's degree in political science/history from Nebraska Wesleyan University. As a Phi Kappa Phi Fellow, Mason will pursue a master's degree in divinity, theology at Candler School of Theology at Emory University.

Since its creation in 1932, the Fellowship Program has allocated $649,000 annually to outstanding students for first-year graduate or professional study. This year's program gave two awards at $35,000 each, the 1897 Fellowship and the Sherrill Carlson Fellowship; six $20,000 Marcus L. Urann Fellowships, named for the Society's founder; and 54 fellowships of $8,500 each.

The selection process for a fellowship is based on the applicant's evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.

Phi Kappa Phi Fellowships are part of the Society's portfolio of award and grant programs, which gives $1.3 million each year to outstanding members and students on chapter campuses through study-abroad grants, graduate fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.

To see the complete list of 2023 Phi Kappa Phi Fellows, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org/2023Fellowships.