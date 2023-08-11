Learn to create a wire flower bouquet in a workshop taught by artist Cindy McClellan Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. Choose from two sessions: 10 a.m-1 p.m. or 2-5 p.m.

McClellan will provide all tools, forms and wire with a full demonstration and step-by-step instructions to follow. During the class, participants will:

• Create and assemble a bouquet;

• Learn basic wire bending;

• Create three to five flowers; and

• Create six to nine small flower fillers.

Reserve your spot through the gallery by phone or in person. The $40 class fee includes all supplies needed. Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to register and pay the fee.