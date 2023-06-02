The Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association played what was supposed to be its second event but ended up being its first because the Spring Swing was canceled in April due to weather.

Fifty-one women played in the 9-and-9 event at Highlands Golf Course on May 20. The 9-and-9 format was a two-person team event with holes 1-9 using a best ball format, where each team member played her own ball on each hole, and the lowest net score of the team was recorded as the team score. Holes 10-18 used a traditional scramble where each team decided which shot to play throughout the hole.