The U-Pik Scramble has had a variety of weather conditions over the years, ranging from torrential downpours to blistering heat, but the June 12 event at Table Creek golf course in Nebraska City saw 70-degree temperatures with little wind and blue skies.

With 100 Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League members enjoying a fabulous day, the format used 75% of each golfer’s handicap in two flights. Members hit from the brown tees and dealt with some tough pin placements, but scores were very consistent. The highlight of the day was a hole-in-one by Stan Dinges on hole 11, a 97-yard par 3.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 9 for closest to the pin on the second shot and hole 18 for the longest putt. Allan Albers and Brian Bauerly won those, respectively. The next Fun Day event will be Monday, June 19, at Tiburon in Omaha.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 58-Verlyn Eden, Rob James, James Johnson and Pat Swift; second place, score 58-Jon Debus, John Tritt, John Eshleman and Randy Haas; third place, score 59-Greg Bauer, Don Loecker, Tim Spoeneman and Myron Thoreson.

Flight B-First place, score 63-Stan Campbell, Dave Lechner, Jack Morris and Dave Reifschneider; second place, score 63-Bob Batterman, Norm Kempf, Jim Wagner and Gary Wells; third place, score 66-Randy Evans, Bruce Liesveld, Bill Nelson and Jeff Powell.