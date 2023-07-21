The June 17 U-Pik Scramble event was the second stop at one of the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s favorite courses, and for the first time in quite a while, league members experienced a rain delay as storm clouds moved in on the 8:30 a.m. start at Woodland Hillls golf course.

Todd Flodman and his staff always provide a great experience, and the burgers for lunch are a welcome bonus.

The full field of 120 golfers were divided into three flights for the event; 10 four-man teams in flights A, B and C with the gold tees used for all golfers.

The course was in great condition and scores were low, especially in flight A, but the highlight of the day was a hole-in-one on No. 17, which is a 105-yard par 3. Jim Martin used a wedge to ace the hole and claim the flag prize for closest to the pin. The flag prize on hole No. 9 was longest putt won by Tom Jensen.

The next Fun Day will be a unique Bi-fecta Mixer event at Holmes Lake on Monday, July 24.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 54-Jerry Petersen, Rick Owens, Dave Thomas and Jim Carstensen; second place, score 55-Greg Bauer, Jim Martin, Tim Spoeneman and Myron Thoreson; third place, score 58-Pat Swift, Rob James, James Johnson and Steve Ferris.

Flight B: First place, score 61-Bill Allen, Loy Forster, Denny Quick and Craig Beach; second place, score 63-Gary McCown, Gary Hamilton, Terry Waak and Verdell Schramm; third place, score 64-Brian Bauerly, Larry Brockman, Bill Rocke and Tom Meyer.

Flight C: First place, score 65-Randy Evans, Bill Nelson, Bruce Liesveld and Glen Schmieding; second place, score 66-Stan Dinges, Larry Darling, Jerry Knoche and Robert Weatherly; third place, score 67-Mark Pankoke, Don Davies, Tom Jensen and Detlef Gartzke.