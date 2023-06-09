The June 5 Fun Day at Pioneers Park utilized a Shamble format with 85% of each golfer’s handicap. After the best drive was chosen from the group, each golfer then played his own ball to complete the hole. The two lowest net scores were totaled for each par 4 and 5, and one net score was used for each par 3.

The league completed the event in 4 ½ hours, which made for a welcome respite from the heat.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole No. 9 for longest putt and No. 18 for closest second shot. Dave Reifschneider and Jeff Powell won those, respectively. The next Fun Day will be at Table Creek in Nebraska City on Monday.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 95-Mike Dosskey, Detlef Gartzke, Steve Kahler and Gary Roller; second place, score 98-Bill Israelson, Roger Coleman and James Holt; third place, score 100-Rob James, Gary Wells, Pete Kalnins and Mark Olson.

Flight B-First place, score 103-Dave Thomas, Randy Abbott and Dave Lechner; second place, score 105-Mike Abbott, Ardean Arndt and Mark Oppegard; third place, score 105-Pat Swift, Pat Kappes and Dan Ericson.