Lincoln Public Schools will host two summer interview fairs to fill over 150 unfilled positions that support teaching and learning.

Open positions include paraeducators, bus drivers, transportation paras, food service workers, food service manager trainees, head bakers, head cooks and custodians.

The first interview fair will take place Tuesday, June 13, from noon-6 p.m. in the Scott Middle School gyms, 2200 Pine Lake Road.

The second interview fair will be at the Steve Joel District Leadership Center (formerly known as the District Office), 5905 O St., on Wednesday, July 12, from noon-6 p.m. Anyone interested can complete an application at the event - or ahead of time online - and be interviewed on the spot.

“These are people who are instrumental in providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of our students,” said Genelle Moore, Human Resources specialist. “Many of these positions will start this summer and receive paid training ahead of the 2023-2024 school year starting in August.”

Last year, the Lincoln Board of Education approved negotiated agreements with several employee groups that include salary and benefit increases and bonus opportunities. The current salary ranges for the employee groups are as follows:

• Paraeducators: $14.64-$18.49 per hour, plus hourly service year stipends after the first year.

• Food Service: $15.5 -$23.10 per hour.

• Custodial: $18.59-$26.86 per hour.

• Bus Drivers: $23.86 per hour with paid training to obtain a CDL and up to $1,500 hiring bonus. Plus, hourly service year stipends after the second year.

• Transportation Paras: $15.49 per hour with up to a $1,000 hiring bonus, plus hourly service year stipends after the second year.

Part-time (at least 17.5 hours per week) and full-time employees qualify for competitive health insurance, pension, paid leave and other benefits. Learn more about benefits at lps.org.

Those interested in attending the interview fair should bring the following:

• A valid email address for continued contact and communication.

• Social Security number and driver’s license.

• Names and email addresses for at least three references that will be sent a survey upon completion of the application.

• Work history that includes dates of employment, company names, addresses, phone numbers, supervisor names and email addresses.

Because these positions work around children, all candidates will go through a complete background investigation. During the application process, candidates will need to share all prior criminal charges, pending investigations and/or criminal convictions. Most criminal charges and convictions do not automatically disqualify a candidate from employment.

For more information, visit lps.org/hr/fair.