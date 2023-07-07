Concordia University in Seward recently named 14 Lincoln-area students to its honors list for the spring 2023 semester.
Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Lincoln students honored are Athalie Dorner, Nolan Fuelberth, Hannah Kile, Emma Kirby, Lexie Kreizel, Tanner Muff, Seanna Patterson, Julia Phillips, Joshua Puelz, Josie Puelz, Matthew Schultz and Grace Soenksen.
Students honored from nearby communities are Mollie Grosshans of Waverly and Ann Reisen of Greenwood.
For more information about Concordia University, visit cune.edu.