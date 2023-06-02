Local community leader and philanthropist Lisa Smith has been selected to receive the 2023 Community Philanthropy Leadership Award by the National Children’s Alliance.

Smith will be honored during the National Children’s Alliance annual Leadership Conference in Washington D.C. on Monday, June 5.

Smith has dedicated her time, expertise and finances to numerous nonprofits across the Lincoln community, including BraveBe Child Advocacy Center. She has made a difference for BraveBe through her leadership and philanthropy during her 15 years of involvement.

She first engaged with BraveBe as a capital campaign cabinet member, helping raise $3.2 million from 2008-2010. She became a board member in 2016, where she has provided agency oversight, fiscal management and guidance on the strategic plan. She has mentored both staff and other board members, always encouraging heart-led leadership and charitable giving.

In 2020, BraveBe launched a capital campaign to expand services to achieve co-location with the Lincoln Police Department (LPD), improve medical and mental health services, enhance training and prevention, and add a triage facility for children awaiting placement into foster care. Smith chaired the campaign cabinet, helping raise $5.2 million in just over one year.

The long-term impact of the co-location with LPD will be better collaboration between the agencies, thus resulting in better outcomes for children.

“Lisa has made a profound impact on BraveBe through her leadership, mentorship and philanthropic efforts," said BraveBe Executive Director Paige Piper. "She’s educated numerous community members on the importance of our services and is the first to offer her support to children in need. She is innovative and constantly considering ways to improve our agency and the resources needed to provide gold standard care and support to children and families. For these reasons, we jumped at the opportunity to nominate Lisa for this honor, and it was no surprise that she was selected!”

