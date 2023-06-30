Serina Kendrick, a Lincoln High School graduate, was among undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president's list for the 2023 spring semester.

Kendrick is an undergraduate third-year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Global Health Studies.

University of Iowa undergraduates who achieve a grade point average of 4.0 (all A's) in 12 semester hours or more of graded coursework are recognized on the president's list, which was established in 1983 to recognize academic excellence.

To learn more about the University of Iowa, visit https://uiowa.edu.