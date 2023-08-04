Royalty from Lincoln who will attend the Aksarben Ball Oct. 28 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha have been selected in honor of their parents’ excellence in community service and volunteerism.

The Lincoln honorees are:

• Katherine Ann Hunzeker (princess), daughter of Lynn and Andrew Hunzeker of Lincoln;

• Eric Michael Howerter (escort), son of Elizabeth and Scott Howerter of Lincoln; and

• Merritt LaNelle Wegner (page), daughter of Jessica and Devon Wegner.

The honorees and their families attended the Aksarben Royal Court celebration July 29 at Champions Run in Omaha to introduce pages and standard bearers in the morning during the Royal Court brunch. Princesses, escorts and Court of Honor members were formally announced in the evening at the Royal Court welcome dinner.

LeBaron honored with Business and Industry award

Marc LeBaron of Lincoln was honored with this year's Business and Industry Court of Honor award. LeBaron is chairman and CEO of Lincoln Industries, a company that has grown to be the largest and most diverse privately held metal finishing company in North America. In nurturing the company’s workforce, LeBaron is invested in wellness and employee fitness programs, winning national recognition. He is also passionate about the arts and has made art available to the public through a private art exhibition space.

The Court of Honor was established in 1998 as one of Aksarben's most prestigious awards. This year, Aksarben honored 11 individuals in five categories for their service to the Heartland region.

Aksarben Ball tickets

All Royal Court members will be formally presented at the 2023 Aksarben Ball at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The Aksarben Ball is a fundraiser for Aksarben Foundation scholarship programs. The public is welcome. Tickets are available by calling the Aksarben Foundation office at 402-554-9600, extension 106.

The Aksarben Ball has a mission to promote, recognize and celebrate volunteerism, philanthropy and community pride. It serves as a fundraising vehicle for the Aksarben Scholars program and awards over 200 scholarships each year to deserving students in Nebraska and western Iowa.

The original Aksarben Ball was established in 1895 to recognize individuals in the region for their civic endeavors. Each year since then, families have been recognized as outstanding leaders from the Heartland. Princesses, escorts and pages represent their families who are being honored for their contributions to the region.

All aspects of the event are directed by volunteers who serve on the Aksarben Ball Committee and the Women’s Ball Committee.