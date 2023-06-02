The Lincoln Track Club (LTC) will award six $2,500 scholarships to local high school cross country and track and field athletes as part of the LTC board meeting Sunday, June 4.

This is the 10th consecutive year the LTC has presented these awards.

“Each year it is exciting to receive applications from such qualified and talented student athletes,” said Ryan Regnier, LTC president. “It is a part of the LTC mission to encourage the sport of running for all different levels of competitors. This is an honor for Lincoln Track Club. We get to help these competitors further their education and have the opportunity to run at the collegiate level. It is another way to showcase the LTC mission to run, connect and give back to the community.”

The 2023 scholarship recipients are:

• Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East High School: Berlyn has competed in both cross country and track and field during high school. She plans to compete in both cross country and track for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she will study either criminal justice or political science with a goal to move on to law school. She is the daughter of Anthony Schutz.

• Isaac Graff, Lincoln East High School: Isaac has competed in both track and cross country during high school. He plans to run for the University of Kansas, where he will study political science with a goal to move on to law school. He is the son of Matthew and Johnna Graff.

• Rachel Smith, Lincoln East High School: Rachel has competed in both cross country and track during high school. She plans to run for Truman State University, where she will study exercise science, working toward her sports physical therapy doctorate. She is the daughter of Brad and Amy Smith.

• Jerika Bakenhus, North Star High School: Jerika has competed in both track and cross country during high school. She plans to run for Wayne State College, where she will study forensic science and criminal justice. She is the daughter of Kevin and Barb Bakenhus.

• Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High School: Kennedy has competed in both track and cross country during high school. She plans to run for Loyola Marymount University, where she will study environmental science and possibly pursue a doctorate. She is the daughter of Derek and Wendy Bartee.

• Lily Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest High School: Lily has competed in both cross country and track during high school. She plans to run for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where she will study nursing. She is the daughter of Lara and Scott Schwartz.

LTC established the scholarship program in 2013 to assist area high school cross country and track and field athletes who plan to compete at the next level. Scholarships were first awarded in 2014 to six athletes in the amount of $1,000 each. Beginning in 2015, the amount was increased to $2,500 each for up to six recipients. Since 2014, the LTC has awarded $113,500 in scholarships to 49 athletes.