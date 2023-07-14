Men’s 3.5 Team Allendorfer-Green includes (from left) Eric So, Stephen Andersen, Seth Kingery, Sam Fineran, Sam Harris, Todd Bircher, Sam Pate, Captain Kreg Green and Patrick Legler.
PHOTOS COURTESY OF PHIL WOLFE
Women’s 3.0 Team Knorr includes (front, from left) Yuka Goosic, Mary Wolfe, Jessica Walsh and Captain Jenn Knorr; (back, from left) Elizabeth Heiser, Deb Shield, Gwen Bown, Julia Sandman, Leah Clarke and Susan Ernst.
PHOTO COURTESY OF PHIL WOLFE
The Lincoln Adult USTA Men's and Women's tennis teams that finished at the top of the Lincoln leagues advanced to play in the District tournament at Koch Tennis in Omaha July 8-9.
Two Lincoln teams won their categories in that tournament and will represent Nebraska in the Missouri Valley Sectional Tournament in August:
Women's 3.0 – Team Knorr advanced to play in St. Louis Aug 4-6; and Men's 3.5 – Team Allendorfer-Green will play in Oklahoma City Aug. 18-20.
