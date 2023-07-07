Thirteen Lincoln students were among 175 high schoolers from across Nebraska who participated in the 28th annual Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed an impromptu concert in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Student Union on June 3 due to a lightning delay of the Shrine Bowl game in Kearney.

The band members devoted four days of intense practice starting May 30 to learn the music, marching steps and field formations. The band gave its first public performance with a free public concert at UNK’s Health and Sports Arena on June 2.

The band also led the Shrine Bowl Parade down Kearney’s Central and First Avenue on June 3, and it also performed the pregame National Anthem for the 65th annual Shrine Bowl football game at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

The band members were hosted by the Nebraska Masonic Foundation and the Grand Lodge of Nebraska under the direction of camp director Eric BenSalah. The band was directed by Brad Weber, who is the retired band director at Wayne High School and currently an instructor of percussion at Wayne State College; Dan Sodomka, band director at Aurora High School; and Dave Bohnert, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Wayne State College.

The Lincoln students included:

Lincoln North Star High School: Hayden Bloss, Jacob Ferrin, Jenna Helter, Hannah Hollman, Caleb Loos, Annie Marsh-Tobey, Braxton Stuart, Gracie Vculek and Riley Vollbrecht.

Lincoln Northwest High School: Sierra Albers, Kaylee Stearman, Regan Swedlund and Maddox Yuhas.