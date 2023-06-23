The Great White and Hammerhead courses at Tiburon in southwest Omaha are a favorite stop for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League, since the course is always in great condition, but the June 19 Fun Day saw seniors challenged with some high temperatures.

The welcoming and highly organized staff, from the course directors to cart staff and great food, make it a top-flight event. The 128 golfers all utilized the Shamble format, so each group used the best tee shot of the foursome, and then each member played his own ball to complete the hole utilizing 75% of his league handicap.

Four pin prizes were awarded by the generous club representatives on the Hammerhead and Great White nines. Winners on Hammerhead were: Craig Tische, closest tee shot on No. 7, and Rick Riley, longest putt on No. 9. Winners on Great White were: Paul Young, closest tee shot on No. 3, and Terry Waak, closest second shot on No. 9.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 99-Tim Ryder, Jerry Elfring, Jerry Genrich and Bob Schultz; second place, score 106-Denny Lacquement, Darrel Kinnan, Steve Goodrich and Jim Cunningham; third place, score 107-Ed Kosola, Dennis Lewis, Jerry Heinauer and Tom McBride.

Flight B-First place, score 98-Jerry Petersen, Dave Thomas, Ed Fuenzalida and Mike Grieger; second place, score 110-Veryl Jessen, Bob Rauner, Cedric Prange and Jerry Zurovski; third place, score 111-Darrel Schmidt, Larry Roach, Mike Abbott and Randy Abbott.

Flight C-First place, score 100-Craig Beach, Loy Forster, Denny Quick and Gary Roller; second place, score 106-Gary Barth, Terry Barth, Reid Dawson and Dave Fisher; third place, score 110-Carl Bouges, Dave Dunning, Steve Cherep and Dean Muller.