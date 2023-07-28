The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s July 24 Holmes Park Senior Mixer event had two flights comprising 77 golfers utilizing 75% of each player’s handicap. Each team chose the best drive from the foursome, then played their own ball to complete the hole. The two best net scores were used for the par 4 and 5 holes, and one net score was used on the par 3 holes.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole No. 17 for closest to the pin with the second shot, and hole No. 9 for longest putt. Bill Rainey and Bob Batterman won those, respectively. The next Fun Day event will be a U-Pik Aug. 16 at a favorite stop – the league’s second trip to Tara Hills in Papillion.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 107-Don Davies, Tom Jensen, Dean Muller and Jim Wagner; second place, score 111-Jim Fedde, Loy Forster and Darrel Schmidt; third place, score 113-Jon Debus, Jerry Genrich, Darrel Kinnan and Bob Swan.

Flight B-First place, score 104-Jim Carstensen, Bill Nelson, Mark Pankoke and Jerry Petersen; second place, score 105-Rob James, Gary Roller, Jerry Robinette and Tim Spoeneman; third place, score 108-Jim Martin, Craig Beach, Roger Coleman and Al Delano.