The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform "Lights, Camera, Action: Music from the Movies" -- music written for or inspired by motion pictures -- from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Antelope Park.

Selections will include "How the West was Won" arranged by Robert Hawkins, Frederick Fennell's "Colonel Bogey," "Star Wars Medley" arranged by James H. Burden, and "Disney at the Movies" arranged by John Higgins.

The concert will be conducted by Tony Falcone. Kevin Kroon will be the featured soloist on percussion.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.