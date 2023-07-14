The Lincoln Municipal Band will perform "The Good Ol' Days: Circus Marches" from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Antelope Park.

Selections will include a variety of favorites and classics from years past: Franz von Suppé's "Morning, Noon, and Night in Vienna Overture," Julius Fučik's "Entry of the Gladiators," Charles Ives's "The Circus Band" and Henry Fillmore's "The Circus Bee."

The concert will be conducted by Bob Krueger. Scott Anderson will be the featured soloist on trombone.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.