A local car club will display classic cars for audience members to view before and during the Lincoln Municipal Band's "Salute to Songwriters" concert from 7-8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Antelope Park.

Selections for this concert include "Men of Ohio" and "The Klaxon" by Henry Fillmore, "Hoagy Carmichael in Concert" and "Tribute to Irving Berlin" arranged by Warren Barker, and "The Beatles: Love" arranged by Jay Bocook.

The concert will be conducted by Carolyn Barber. Louie Eckhardt will be the featured soloist on trumpet.

Lincoln Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The concerts are produced with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment.